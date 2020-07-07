e-paper
NHRC notices to MHRD, Bihar govt over plight of poor children due to non-supply of mid-day meal

The children in this condition will be prone to drug addiction and trafficking by the criminal elements of the society, involved in illicit activities, it said.

education Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:37 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image.(HT file)
         

The NHRC has issued notices to the Union HRD Ministry and the Bihar government over reported plight faced by poor children due to non-supply of mid-day meal in Bhagalpur in the wake of extended closure of schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Monday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, observed that “apparently amid lockdown across the country, the schools are not functional and the mid-day meal has been stopped due to which poor children are forced to indulge in small jobs which not only spoil their health but also push them towards petty crimes and other anti-social activities”.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the NHRC said in the statement.

