NIMR Recruitment 2020: 24 vacancies of MTS, scientists and others on offer

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:32 IST

National Institute of Malaria Research, ICMR on Friday invited applications for the recruitment of Scientist - ‘C’, Project Officer, multi-tasking staff, and others on a contractual period of six months on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms in the prescribed format available at NIMR official website and send it at ICMR-NIMR through email at recruitment.nimr.icmr@gmail.com on or before May 18 until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of Scientist - ‘C’, Project Officer, multi-tasking staff, and others. Out of which, 4 vacancies are each for Multi Tasking Staff, Project Officer/ Section Officer, Project Technical Assistant, and Senior Project Assistant/ UDC, 3 each for Scientist - ‘C’(Medical Microbiology), and Scientist - ‘B (Non Medical), and 2 for IT Manager/ Web Manager.

“Keeping in view of the lockdown and non availability of Transport Services due to COVID-19, the interview/personal discussion will be conducted through Skype/video call,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.