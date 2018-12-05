NIOS 2nd DElEd result for Sept 2018 exam declared, here’s direct link to check

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) second semester examination on its official website. The examination was held in the month of September.

NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 result: Here’s how to check

1) Visit the official website

2) Click on ‘Result of the D.El.Ed Examination held in September 2018’

3) Key in your enrolment number and date of birth and submit

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has in September declared the result of first semester Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018. The examination were held in the month of May and June.

