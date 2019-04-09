NIRF 2019: MU jumps to 81st rank; IIT-B falls to 4th, ICT in 37th place

The fourth National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 list was released by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday and the University of Mumbai (MU) had reason to celebrate as it finally broke through into the 101-150 rank bracket. In the university category, MU made it to the 81st rank this year, moving up several notches out of the 151-200 bracket in which it was stuck for the past two years.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) took a hit this year and dropped by one rank in the overall (4th) as well as the engineering list (3rd).

“University of Mumbai has made a lot of improvements according to NIRF standards. This includes mainly research publications, patent, research funding, and passing percentage. With the help of the faculty members and stakeholders, the varsity will make an effort to further improve its ranking,” said professor Suhas Pednekar, vice chancellor, MU.

The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, went up by three ranks and stood 37th in the overall rankings.

Among individual colleges, Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College dropped several ranks on the NIRF list and stood 96th compared to the 76th and 46th rank it held in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:21 IST