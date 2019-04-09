NIRF India Rankings 2019: IIT-BHU improves ranking to 11th among engineering colleges

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi retained their place among the top 10 (overall) higher educational institutions for the third consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list for 2019’s best institutes that was released by the ministry of human resource development on Monday.

However, while IIT-K climbed to sixth position (69.07 score) as compared to last year’s seventh (65.39 score), BHU slipped to tenth position (score 64.55) as compared to last year’s ninth (63.52 score).

In 2017, IIT-K ranked seventh and BHU 10th.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) slipped by one spot to 18th rank (score 58.36) as compared to its last year when it stood 17th (score 57.78).

In 2017, AMU was ranked 19th. The ranking of Indian Institute of Technology- BHU remained unchanged at 28th position for the second consecutive year.

The NIRF rankings came as a big blow to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow that witnessed a steep fall among higher educational institutes and universities in the country.

KGMU fell from number 23 in 2018 to number 42 in 2019 among higher educational institutes and from number 15 in 2018 to number 25 in 2019 among universities in the country.

In the list of top 100 universities, BHU retained its third position for the third consecutive year and AMU slipped by one spot to 11th position.

In the list of 100 engineering colleges, IIT-K retained its fifth position for third consecutive year while IIT-BHU, Varanasi improved its position to 11th rank against last year’s 19th rank.

President Ram Nath Kovind released the India Rankings–2019 and presented awards to the top eight institutions in different categories at a function in New Delhi on Monday.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 01:20 IST