NIT Recruitment 2020: Apply for 58 Assistant professor vacancies at nita.ac.in

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:55 IST

National Institute of Technology, Agartala has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant professors in various departments on its official website. The application process began on December 27, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at nita.ac.in on or before February 25, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 58 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments. Out of which, 2 vacancy is for Bio-Engineering, one for Chemical Engineering, 8 for Civil Engineering, 8 for Computer Science and Engineering, 9 for Electrical Engineering, 6 for Electronics and Communication Engineering, 4 for Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, 8 for Mechanical Engineering, 3 for Production Engineering, 2 for Chemistry, 2 for Physics, and one each for Mathematics, Master of Computer Application, and Management, Humanities and Social Science.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. For SC/ST candidates, applicants need to pay Rs 500. On the other hand, PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of any application fee.

For more information regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.