e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Education

No proposal for reservation in private sector jobs, says Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria

The industries were requested to enrol at least 25 per cent of apprentices from SC/ST communities, the minister said.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
No proposal to introduce reservation in private sector jobs.
No proposal to introduce reservation in private sector jobs. (HT file)
         

There is no proposal to introduce reservation in private sector jobs in the country, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, the minister said, “Private sector representatives are of the view that reservation is a not a solution but are willing to partner with the government and appropriate agencies in enhancing and expanding current recruitment policy for the marginalised sections, especially the SC/ST at all levels, as also to encourage skill development and training”.

“As per the information provided by the department for promotion of industrial and internal trade (DPIIT), no such proposal for reservation in private sector (jobs) is under consideration”, he said adding that a coordination committee, set by the PM’s office on the issue, during its first meeting, stated that “the best course for achieving progress on the issue of affirmative action is through voluntary action by the (private sector) industry itself”.

Apex industry associations had prepared a voluntary code of conduct for their member companies centred around education, employability, entrepreneurship and employment to achieve inclusion. Measures taken by private industries include scholarships, vocational training, entrepreneurship development programme and coaching for the marginalised sections.

The industries were requested to enrol at least 25 per cent of apprentices from SC/ST communities, the minister said.

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News