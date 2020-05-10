e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students residing in hostels and some were asked to leave the complex.

education Updated: May 10, 2020 16:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
North Eastern Hostel for Women in North Campus, Delhi University
North Eastern Hostel for Women in North Campus, Delhi University (HT File )
         

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University (DU) hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown.

This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students residing in hostels and some were asked to leave the complex.

“Students from Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note. The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel, has been sorted out. You can continue to stay where you are, comfortably and safely. Have spoken to VC DU Prof Tyagi,” Singh said in a tweet.

The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, which was imposed on March 25, is slated to end on May 17.

