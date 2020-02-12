Now, NCERT syllabus for UP Board’s commerce stream

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:11 IST

After science and arts, now Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is going to introduce NCERT-syllabus based books for commerce stream in more than 27,000 schools affiliated to it in the state from 2020-21 session set to start from April 1, inform UP Board officials.

In the first phase, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) course books of accountancy and business studies will be introduced in class 11. As a result, the first class 12 exams based on NCRET syllabus of commerce will take place in 2022, they add.

The UP Board was also going to introduce NCERT books for English in class 9 and class 11 from this session, officials said.Officials also share that in high school UP Board course would continue to be taught in commerce as NCERT syllabus based books for class 10 are not available. This is owing to the fact that in CBSE schools, commerce is not taught as a separate subject at secondary level.

Confirming the move, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said that principal secretary R Ramesh Kumar had issued orders for publishing books on NCERT-based syllabus of commerce for Class 11 as well as for English of Class 9 and Class 11 on January 2.

She said the board at its level had already started the process for getting the books published. The technical bids for publishing the new books were opened at the board headquarters on February 10, she shared. The UP Board had on April 1, 2018 introduced NCERT syllabus in schools affiliated to it in 18 subjects.

This included science, mathematics, and social science in Class 9, mathematics and science in Class 10, history, geography, civics, sociology, economics, mathematics , physics, chemistry and biology in Class 11 besides mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology in Class 12. This was followed with introduction of NCERT syllabus of social science in high school as well as history, geography, civics, economics and sociology in Class 12 from April 1, 2019.

Commerce stream had a total of 41,612 students registered in class 9 and another 71,834 students registered in class 11 in 2019.