e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020: Candidates can check the CPTET 2020 merit list online at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. The CPET is held for the admission into PG courses offered by state public universities and colleges.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 09:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Odisha CPTET merit list 2020.
Odisha CPTET merit list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020: The Odisha higher education department on Saturday released the state wide merit list of the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the CPTET 2020 merit list online at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. The CPET is held for the admission into PG courses offered by state public universities and colleges.

The departement conducted the CPTET examination 2020 from October 12 to 22, 2020, at 28 centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Odisha CPTET merit list 2020.

How to check Odisha CPTET merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Post-Graduation”

Click on the link that reads, “state wide merit list”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the PG admission subject and key in your hall ticket number

The Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

tags
top news
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
Delhi winter to be colder than usual this year
Delhi winter to be colder than usual this year
UK’s Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
UK’s Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
Moderna to charge $25-$37 for Covid-19 vaccine, says CEO
Moderna to charge $25-$37 for Covid-19 vaccine, says CEO
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In