e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Odisha government collaborates with UNICEF to create awareness about child rights

On 30th anniversary of child rights, Children from across Odisha presented data on several major issues like Education, Child Protection, Nutrition and Sanitation in collaboration with UNICEF.

education Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
Child researchers raised concerns over a large majority of children allegedly being engaged as labourers in Ganja cultivation. (Representational image)
Child researchers raised concerns over a large majority of children allegedly being engaged as labourers in Ganja cultivation. (Representational image)(PTI file)
         

Government of Odisha collaborated with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), along with Odisha Alliance Child Rights (OACR) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

On this 30th anniversary of child rights, Children from across Odisha presented data on several major issues like Education, Child Protection, Nutrition and Sanitation in collaboration with UNICEF.

One of the child researchers outlined the issue of lack of education facilities. “I found 55 per cent students in rural and 30 per cent in urban areas deprived of basic rights education”, he said.

Another child researcher raised concerns over a large majority of children allegedly being engaged as labourers in Ganja cultivation.

Women Child and Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Health Naba Kishore Das and Education and Mass Department Minister Sameer Das were among various officials present during the meeting.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
‘Insult to nation’: Cong over Pragya Thakur’s nomination on House defence panel
‘Insult to nation’: Cong over Pragya Thakur’s nomination on House defence panel
Midnight calls to Uddhav, key meets: Race for Maharashtra govt picks pace
Midnight calls to Uddhav, key meets: Race for Maharashtra govt picks pace
Mi Band 3i launched in India: New wearable is cheaper than Mi Band 3
Mi Band 3i launched in India: New wearable is cheaper than Mi Band 3
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Kamya PanjabiHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iOTET Result 2019Arjun RampalZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News