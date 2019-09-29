Odisha Police recruitment 2019: 101 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

education

Odisha Police has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Gurkha Sepoy. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply offline on or before October 31, 2019.

The recruitment test will be conducted at OSAP 2nd Battalion, Jharsuguda parade ground from November 8, 2019, onwards. Candidates are advised to reach the centre by 7 am on November 8.

Vacancies:

· OSAP 2nd Battalion, Jharsuguda: 73 posts

· OSAP 5th Battalion, Baripada: 28 posts

Total no of posts available is 101.

Education Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 7th or an equivalent examination from a recognized institute. However, the Candidates who have qualified HSC or an equivalent examination will be given preference.

Age limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Pay scale:

Rs 9,000 per month

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link, ‘Recruitment of Gurkha Sepoys in OSAP 2nd Battalion Jharsuguda and OSAP 5th Battalion Baripada,’ appearing under Notices and Advertisement section on the homepage.

3. Notification will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down to Application form

5. Download the Application form and take its print out

6. Fill in the required information

7. Send the completed application along with the required documents to Commandant, OSAP, Jharsuguda, PO- OMP Line, PS/District, Jharsuguda, Odisha – 768204.

