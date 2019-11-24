e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Odisha’s Ganjam district to introduce ‘water bells’ in schools

All the schools in Ganjam district have been instructed to ring three ‘water bells’ from Monday to remind children of drinking water.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2019 15:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Berhampur (Odisha)
The initiative was first started in Kerala and replicated in Karnataka and Telangana. (Representational image)
The initiative was first started in Kerala and replicated in Karnataka and Telangana. (Representational image)(AFP file)
         

After the southern states, Odisha will introduce ‘water bells’ in schools to ensure that children drink adequate quantity of water, a senior official said on Sunday.

All the schools in Ganjam district have been instructed to ring three ‘water bells’ from Monday to remind children of drinking water, she said.

“We have decided to introduce water bells in all the schools in the district, including government, private and Anganwadi ones, from November 25. Necessary instruction has been issued to school authorities,” said District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The collector said the initiative aims at making drinking of water a habit among children to ensure that they stay hydrated.

The initiative was first started in Kerala and replicated in Karnataka and Telangana while Andhra Pradesh is mooting to implement it across the state, she said.

Ganjam District Education Officer (DEO) Sanatan Panda said the water bells will be rung at 11.40 am, 1.30 pm and 3.15 pm from Mondays to Fridays.

“On Saturdays, the bells would be rung at 8 am, 9.30 am and 10.50 am. Each break will last for five minutes and it will be compulsory for every student to drink water during that period,” he said.

Panda said all the schools in the district have drinking water facilities.

“Most of the children carry water bottles to the schools. Those who do not have bottles can drink water from the institutes’ facilities,” he said.

The DEO said the collector is mooting to provide the children with water bottles, that are not made of single-use plastic, under the ‘Mo School’ (My school) initiative.

However, that may take some time, he said.

Panda said despite repeated reminders of the teachers, it was found that students, especially girls, were not drinking adequate quantity of water to avoid frequent visits to the toilets.

tags
top news
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News