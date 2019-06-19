OJEE 2019: Odisha result of online and offline exam declared at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2019 result has been declared for both offline and online exams. Candidates can check their results or rank card online at ojee.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their roll number and date of birth to check their rank.

While Pradeep Kumar Kampa has topped the test in MBA, Smitarani Choudhury ranked number one in MCA course. Swikruti Mohapatra has topped in Integrated MBA.

Similarly, Samir Kumar Padhi and Pradeep Kumar Barik are toppers in B.Pharm and M.Tech courses, respectively, said Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Premanand Nayak said.

Total 25,731 candidates had appeared for the entrance test offline while 13,918 students gave the exam online.

Registration for counseling of Medical & Engineering under- graduate & post-graduate courses will begin from Thursday, informed OJEE Chairman Sudip Kumar Chand.

Chand said the candidates can download their rank cards by visiting the official website www.ojee.nic.in and also log into www.odishajee.com.

OJEE offline was conducted at 53 exam centres across 20 cities of the state on May 18 while the computer-based test was held on June 8 and 9, 2019 for 12 different streams including MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, Integrated MBA, Lateral entry and M.Tech.

Chand said the OJEE Cell will soon release a merit list of all the qualified candidates.

Here’s the direct link to check Odisha JEE Result 2019

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘OJEE 2019 Rank Card’

Login using your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, date of birth and the security code as shown

Click on ‘Submit’

Your OJEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Here’s the direct link to check OJEE 2019 result

(with inputs from Press Trust of India)

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 14:57 IST