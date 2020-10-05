e-paper
Home / Education / OJEE admit card 2020 released at ojee.nic.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

OJEE admit card 2020 released at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

OJEE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the OJEE 2020 can download their admit cards online at ojee.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OJEE admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

OJEE admit card 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Monday released the admit card for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the OJEE 2020 examination can download their admit cards online at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 19, 2020. The examination will be held in three shifts i.e., from 9 to 11 am, 12:30 to 2:30 pm, and 4 to 6 pm.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download OJEE admit card 2020

How to download OJEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “OJEE admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The OJEE admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

