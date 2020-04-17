Online learning without textbooks challenging

education

Though majority of schools in the city have switched to digital platforms for academic activities, non-availability of textbooks is yet another challenge for the teachers and the students alike in the virtual learning process.

Parents, who generally buy textbooks after announcement of results of final examination, are facing trouble in arranging them as both schools and local book shops remain closed owing to the lockdown.

Seema Sinha, whose daughter studies in class 7, said, “Every year, I buy books from the school counter after collecting result of the final exams. This year, however, the school promoted students without holding a parents- teachers meeting. I had no idea about the lockdown and hence, I didn’t go out to buy the prescribed books in March.”

“My daughter often demands books, complaining that she is not able to understand properly through online lessons. But, I am left with no option other than waiting for schools or book shops to reopen to buy the textbooks”, said Sinha.

Shashank Kumar, a class 8 student, complained that he will have to again go through the lessons after buying the books. “I have almost completed the first unit of each subject through online classes. But, after getting the textbooks, I will have to redo it for systematic learning which may take extra time.”

Teachers also agreed that it was quite difficult to teach without books, especially subjects like mathematics and science.

Deepak Kumar, a senior teacher at a private school, said, “Higher classes students can deal with non-availability of books as all private schools prefer NCERT textbooks, which are available as e-books free of cost. However, various schools prescribe private publication books till class 8 which are not available in the digital format. It is difficult to teach numericals and maths problems without referring to the textbooks.”

Earlier, the Patna district administration had asked the education department to provide a list of schools interested in home delivery of books for the purpose of issuing a vehicle pass to them, however, the procedure has not started yet.

According to an education department official, around 50 schools have applied for vehicle passes for home delivery of books so far.

“Around 50 schools have applied for the vehicle pass for more than 200 vehicles for home delivery of books. The pass will be issued after April 20 once the list of schools is finalised.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Public School and Children Welfare Association (BPSCWA) has requested the administration for permitting the schools to open for a short period to sell books.

D K Singh, chairman of BPSCWA, said, “Students are scattered in different localities and hence it is difficult to chalk out a plan for covering a wider area. Moreover, every school doesn’t has a private vehicle for delivering books. It would be convenient for both schools and parents if schools get permission to distribute books through their counters.”