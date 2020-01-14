e-paper
Home / Education / Open university in UP introduces courses on CAA, Article 370

Open university in UP introduces courses on CAA, Article 370

The courses will explain to the students the provisions and implication of abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act. "It is important for the youth to understand the truth behind the misinformation campaign being run by vested interests," said Mishra.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Prayagraj
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate the scrapping of Article 370 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate the scrapping of Article 370 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Rajashri Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), the only open university in the state, has decided that the Citizenship Amendment Act and Article 370 will be a part of the syllabus of a new three-month certificate course.

According to Prabhat Mishra, public relation officer of UPRTOU: “The new course has come into force on January 10 and the admissions have already begun. The fee for the course is Rs 700. There is no limit to the number of students taking admission.”

The courses will explain to the students the provisions and implication of abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act. “It is important for the youth to understand the truth behind the misinformation campaign being run by vested interests,” said Mishra.

Vice Chancellor of the Open University, Professor Kameshwar Nath Singh, said: “No institution can remain aloof from the issues and policies of the country. There is immediate need to remove the fog of misconceptions surrounding the two burning issues-CAA and Article 370. It is the moral duty of the university to spread awareness among students and others in order to clear the fog.”

He said that the eligibility for the awareness course was intermediate and one can register online for the course. This can be done alongside any other course in the university.

UPRTOU runs courses based on the current issues of society. Students will be given assignments during the course, on the completion of which, certificates will be distributed to them,” the Vice Chancellor added.

