Osmania University result 2018 for BA language, entrance exam released, direct link here

The Osmania University (OU) has released the results of three exams on its official website- www.osmania.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the BA Languages exam October- November can check their results online. Also, the candidates who had appeared for the October- November entrance test of Osmania University and those who had appeared for the PDC October- November exam 2018 can check their results online.

The results were uploaded on the official website of Osmania University on January 2, 2019,.

Here’s the direct link to check the results .

How to check Osmania University Result 2018:

Visit the official website www.osmania.ac.in.

Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page under section ‘Useful links’

Click on the result link of the exam you had appeared.

Enter your hall ticket number.

Submit

Your result will be displayed. Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:47 IST