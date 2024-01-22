OSSC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for JEO, and JA posts

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has begun the application process for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant. The registration process will commenced today, January 22 and the last date to register is February 21. The deadline for the subission of the application form is February 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official webiste at ossc.gov.in. OSSC begins application process for Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant

OSSC Recruitment 2024 vacnacy details: The recruitment drive is being held to fill 31 positions, 30 of which are for Junior Enforcement Officers and 1 is for Junior Accountants.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between 21 and 38 years on January 1, 2023.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

Junior Enforcement Officer: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a Govt. recognised University or retired military officers having educational qualification of a bachelor’s degree with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Accountant: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or possess other qualifications equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of computer skills.

OSSC JEO, JA recruitment 2024: Based on their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam, and certificate verification, the applicants will be shortlisted.

OSSC JEO, JA recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the JEO, JA posts 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference