OTET 2019 result to be declared soon at bseodisha.nic.in, here how to check

education Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:11 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) will soon declare the result of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019. A notification issued on the BSEO website says that the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 result will be declared soon.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha after it is declared. The OTET 2019 examination began on August 5.

Candidates who pass OTET are awarded with eligibility certificates to apply for the post of teachers in Class 1 to VIII and IX to XII in government school across the state of Odisha.

Steps to check OTET result 2019 after declaration:

1) Visit official website of BSEO at bseodisha.nic.in2) Click on link for OTET result 2019 in the latest news section 3) Click on the link for OTET Result 4) Key in the required details 5) Result will be displayed on the screen 6) Download and take a printout

Note: Visit the official website of BSEO for latest news and updates.

