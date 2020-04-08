Over 5 lakh students in Jammu Kashmir to be promoted to next classes without exams

education

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 11:17 IST

Considering prevailing situation due to Covid 19 infection, which has entered community transmission stage across India, over five lakh students from class 1st to 9th and those in class 11th in Jammu region will be promoted to next level without any examination.

Director of School Education in Jammu region, Anuradha Gupta said, “Considering the prevailing situation due to Covid 19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken the decision for summer zone students in Jammu division. Students from class 1st to 9th and those in class 11th will be promoted to their next classes without any examinations.”

She informed that the School Education Department just received an approval from the UT administration and a formal order will be issued shortly.

“According to tentative estimate there are over five lakh students in these classes in private and government schools under summer zone, who will be promoted to their next classes,” she added.

The annual examinations of students in Jammu region got postponed during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Class 11 students in Kashmir region, who had private exams of a few subjects left, will also be promoted directly.

In Kashmir valley, the new academic session starts shortly after annual examination in November-December.

“The one time exemption is being given to students studying in classes 1 to 9 and in class 11 in schools affiliated to J&K Board of School Education in Jammu division for the academic session 2020-21,” she said.

However, there is a rider in case of class 11 students that, if for any reason and at any stage in future, it was found that the candidate was not eligible for appearing in Higher Secondary Part-I (11th) but has been declared fit for promotion by the school, JKBOSE reserves the right to cancel his/her promotion without any prior notice.

Meanwhile, parents of some CBSE affiliated schools on Tuesday appealed to the UT administration to devise a mechanism so that they could get easy access to speedy internet on their mobiles, books, note books and computers and their accessories.

“Students have started getting assignments from their schools on e-portals. I appeal the administration to restore 4G internet and also open bookshops besides computer outlets for a few hours in a day,” said Sushma Sharma, a teacher by profession in an elite school.

“My daughter has started getting assignments on e-portals from her school but to complete those assignments parents need to have easy access to internet, books, and computer accessories. I would like to appeal to the administration to devise a mechanism for these pre-requisites,” she added.

Mohit Kumar, another parent, said, “I need A4 sheets and inkjet for the printer at home so as to help my daughter complete her assignments but there’s total lockdown and school’s assignments are piling up.”