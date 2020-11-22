Parents, teachers should work together to promote children’s rights: Assam CM Sonowal

education

For the protection of children and to secure their future against exploitation, parents, teachers and all other stakeholders together should work to advocate and promote their rights, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Interacting with a delegation of children and officials under the banner of UNICEF, the chief minister exhorted the need for dialogues and translating them into actions for building a better world for children where they will be free from violence.

Sonowal asked the children to imbibe healthy habits, practise health and hygiene and respect the elders.

Securing the future of children is the responsibility of the government, Sonowal said, adding that efforts have been made to see that every child is protected from violence and they have access to affordable healthcare and nutritious food in the state.

Replying to questions from the children, he said that he would take initiatives to provide quality and affordable education to all children, especially to those in vulnerable circumstances.

To another query, Sonowal said that the state government took steps for setting up more than 100 high schools in tea garden areas.

He also said steps would also be taken for providing scholarships to the specially-abled students.

Chief Minister Sonowal thanked the UNICEF, Assam functionaries for their dedicated role in championing the rights of the children.

The delegation of UNICEF officials and children as a part of the World Children’s Day celebrations on Friday, November 20, met Sonowal on Saturday and presented him the children’s manifesto on translating children’s rights in a post-pandemic world.

Sonowal presented signed copies of Prime Minister Narendra Modis book Exam Warriors to the children and wished them all luck in their future.