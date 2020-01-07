Periyar University Result 2019 for UG and PG semester exams declared, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:31 IST

Periyar University has declared the results of undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam 2019. The exam was held in the month of November.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results only after it is declared online at periyaruniversity.ac.in. Earlier, the result was scheduled for January 1 which was then delayed.

Candidates can check their results online by logging in using their roll number on the official website.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019,’ appearing under the News section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.