PGIMER Admit card 2020 for MD/MS entrance exam released at pgimer.edu.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:05 IST

Postgraduate institute of medical education and research, Chandigarh has released the admit card for the MD/MS entrance test on Monday, November 25, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at pgimer.edu.in.

The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2019, in one shift – 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Admit card for MD/MS entrance test of PGIMER, Chandigarh to be held on 30.11.2019,’ appearing under the ‘Information for candidates’ section

3.Click on the link provided to download the admit card

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Click on the login tab

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The admit card in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.