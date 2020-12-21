e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PM Modi proposes setting up of library of Buddhist literature in India

PM Modi proposes setting up of library of Buddhist literature in India

Addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference via video conferencing, Modi lauded the forum for doing great work to promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth.

education Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI file)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed setting up of a library in India dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures, asserting that it would be a platform for research and dialogue.

Addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference via video conferencing, Modi lauded the forum for doing great work to promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. “Today, I would like to propose the creation of a library of all such traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it,” he said.

The library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries, it will aim to translate them, and make them freely available for all monks and scholars of Buddhism, he said.

The library will not only be a depository of literature, it will also be a platform for research and dialogue -’ a true ‘SAMWAD’ between human beings, between societies, and between man and nature, Modi said. “Its research mandate will also include examining how Buddha’s message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges,” he said and cited challenges like poverty, racism, extremism, gender discrimination, climate change among others.

In his remarks at the conference, Modi noted that the light of Buddha’s message spread out from India to many parts of the world. “However, this light did not remain static. In each new place it reached, Buddhist thought continued to evolve further over the centuries. Because of this, great treasures of Buddhist literature and philosophy can be found in many different monasteries today, across many different countries and languages,” he said. This body of writing is a treasure of humankind as a whole, Modi said.

tags
top news
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Ban flights from UK: Kejriwal to Centre ahead of meet on new Covid strain
Ban flights from UK: Kejriwal to Centre ahead of meet on new Covid strain
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday
Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In