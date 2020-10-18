e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PM Modi to address centenary convocation of University of Mysore on Monday

PM Modi to address centenary convocation of University of Mysore on Monday

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:21 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore via video-conferencing on Monday.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Review and SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Review and SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In