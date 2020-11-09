e-paper
Home / Education / PM Modi to unveil Swami Vivekananda’s statue at JNU campus

PM Modi to unveil Swami Vivekananda’s statue at JNU campus

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil (through video-conference) the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the university campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda,” the VC said in an official statement on Sunday.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:22 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University through video-conferencing on November 12, according to JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

“Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni,” he added.

