Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12
Preparations are underway to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Jammu from February 1 as directed by the Union Territory government.
"We are preparing to follow all the Standard operating procedures (SoPs) and guidelines issued by the UT government before the re-opening of the school," informed Rameshwar Mengi, the principal of a school in Jammu.
"We have urged the parents to provide the students with a sanitiser, water-bottle and tiffin-box as we won't be starting the canteen services," Mengi added.
The higher education institutions in Summer Zone areas of the Jammu Division will re-open from February 1 while the institutes in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division will open on February 15 after winter vacations.
Schools were shut in the UT since the beginning of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
