IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12
In an unexpected about-turn, states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.(PTI)
In an unexpected about-turn, states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.(PTI)
education

Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12

Preparations are underway to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Jammu from February 1 as directed by the Union Territory government.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST

Preparations are underway to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Jammu from February 1 as directed by the Union Territory government.

"We are preparing to follow all the Standard operating procedures (SoPs) and guidelines issued by the UT government before the re-opening of the school," informed Rameshwar Mengi, the principal of a school in Jammu.

"We have urged the parents to provide the students with a sanitiser, water-bottle and tiffin-box as we won't be starting the canteen services," Mengi added.

The higher education institutions in Summer Zone areas of the Jammu Division will re-open from February 1 while the institutes in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division will open on February 15 after winter vacations.

Schools were shut in the UT since the beginning of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school reopening jammu standard operating procedures covid-19
app
Close
Representative(Representational image)
Representative(Representational image)
education

Gujarat schools to reopen Classes 9, 11 from February 1

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Preparations are underway to reopen schools for Classes 9 and 11 in Gujarat from February 1 as directed by the state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT Photo)
education

Rajasthan govt’s senior secondary schools to have Gandhi Darshan corners: CM

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Rajasthan govt’s sr secondary schools to have Gandhi Darshan corners: CM
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative(PTI)
Representative(PTI)
education

Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an unexpected about-turn, states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.(PTI)
In an unexpected about-turn, states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.(PTI)
education

Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Preparations are underway to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Jammu from February 1 as directed by the Union Territory government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dayaal Kaur, who lives with her family in Birmingham, displayed exceptional learning abilities from very early on and had mastered the entire English alphabet by the time she was just 14 months old.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
Dayaal Kaur, who lives with her family in Birmingham, displayed exceptional learning abilities from very early on and had mastered the entire English alphabet by the time she was just 14 months old.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
education

4-year-old British Sikh girl joins Mensa club of high IQ kids

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:10 PM IST
A four-year-old British Sikh girl has become one of the youngest in the UK to be accepted into the elite Mensa membership club of children with a high intelligence quotient (IQ).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Odisha govt allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, check details

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET 2021. (ANI file)
CTET 2021. (ANI file)
competitive exams

CTET 2021: Important instructions for candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The CTET 2021 is being conducted during the time of pandemic and for this reason, the examination will be held only for one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021.
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021.
board exams

MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(HT file)
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(HT file)
education

Maharashtra CM grants 50 lakh for Marathi literary meet

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The chief minister hoped that the event will be held in compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
education

Percentage of students owning smartphone in rural India rises to 61%: Survey

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Percentage of school students owning smartphone in rural India rises from 36 to 61% in 2 years: Survey
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
education

Elementary schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from Feb 1

ANI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Schools were closed since March 2020 following the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
exam results

Karnataka HC District Judge prelim results 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bhubaneswar.(File photo)
IIT Bhubaneswar.(File photo)
education

OPTCL signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar for power sector development

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:19 PM IST
It is indeed a historic moment for Odisha to collaborate with a premier institute like IIT for development of Odisha power sector, Energy Minister D S Mishra said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP