Primary schools resume in Jammu
A week after reopening of schools for classes 9-12, classes for students till the eighth standard resumed on Monday, February 8, 2021, in the Jammu division, an official said.
The schools have reopened for the first time after being closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.
Students were welcomed with flowers, balloons, sweets and chocolates by the teachers and staff members.
Jammu School Education Director Anuradha Gupta congratulated all the stakeholders, including students, their parents and staff members, for the reopening up of schools and also cautioned everyone to follow all the safety measures properly.
Gupta visited various schools of Jammu district in the morning and followed it up with a whirlwind tour of Samba district where she inspected few government schools and interacted with the students and other stakeholders.
Gupta said all the guidelines were being followed and care was being taken to ensure safety and security of the students and staff members.
"Every crisis comes with an opportunity. While we missed on a lot things, a lot could have been achieved in this year that was lost to COVID.
"We did manage to take advantage of closed school buildings... and beautified the campuses and made them vibrant and student-friendly," she said.
