Primary students to study on digital learning platform from June 1 in Bihar

Updated: May 30, 2020 17:43 IST

Responding to chief minister Nitish Kumar’s call, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has decided to launch a digital learning platform for students of Class 1 to 5 on Doordarshan (DD) Bihar from June 1.

In a bid to help the students to carry on their learning in the face of suspension of their conventional classes due to Covid-19, the BEPC had started conducting digital teaching sessions on DD Bihar for students of Class 6 to 12 in a phase manner since April 20.

Impressed by the same, the CM on May 18 had asked the education department to expand the e-content to students of Class 1 to 5 also.

Following this, the BEPC in partnership with Unicef prepared the content to teach the students through television classroom. The state programme officer of BEPC Kiran Kumari said, “With addition of lower primary section, the council is set to deliver lesson for all the classes. We have booked an additional two-hour slot of DD Bihar for lower primary classes.”

DD Bihar will telecast lessons for students of Class 1 to 5 from 3 pm to 5 pm everyday. Kumari added that the lessons for students of Class 6 to 12 will continue as usual in June following the existing routine.

Altogether 24 classes for upper primary, 39 classes for secondary and 26 classes for senior secondary have been conducted till May 29.

Kumari said, “With uncertainty looming over reopening of schools, the digital classroom is an effective medium to reach students and familiarise them with their syllabus. The students will not feel overburdened with syllabus after reopening of schools. ”

Pramila Manoharan, education specialist of Unicef, said, “We have designed content for primary students based on the syllabus prescribed by the education department.The e-content designed will contain fundamental language, mathematics and social science integrated in the form of stories and songs for their fun learning.”