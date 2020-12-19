e-paper
Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
Private schools offering online classes can charge 70 per cent of tuition fee: Rajasthan HC

A division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that private schools offering online classes during the coronavirus pandemic can charge 70 per cent of tuition fee.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Jaipur
E-learning, online education concept. Blackboard and school desks on laptop keyboard
E-learning, online education concept. Blackboard and school desks on laptop keyboard(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that private schools offering online classes during the coronavirus pandemic can charge 70 per cent of tuition fee.

The judgment was delivered by the bench headed by the Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty. The court further said after reopening, schools will be able to charge fee as per the course taught by them according to the syllabus fixed by their education boards.

Earlier in an interim order in October, the HC had allowed private schools to charge 70 per cent of their tuition fee.

The state government too had formed a committee to look into the issue after the interim order. The panel had suggested that additional fee can be charged if education boards ask schools to complete additional syllabus after the pandemic is over.

