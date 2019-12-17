e-paper
PSTET admit cards 2019 released at pstet.net, download hall tickets now

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018(pstet.net)
         

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018. PSTET 2018 examination will be held on December 22, 2019.

Candidates can download their PSTET 2018 examination admit card from the official website PSTET 2018 at pstet.net.

Hindustantimes

Here’s how to download PSTET 2018 admit card:

1) Visit the official website for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 at pstet.net

2) Click on PSTET admit card link

3) Enter Regitration number, Password and captcha code

5) Click on login

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout of the same

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.

