Home / Education / Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15

Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15

“The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15,” the tweet read.

education Updated: May 07, 2020 18:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15. (Representational image)
The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15. (Representational image)
         

The Punjab Government on Thursday announced that summer vacations will be observed in government colleges and universities across the state for a month.

The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15.

“The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15,” the tweet read.

