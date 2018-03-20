 Punjab education board cancels Class 12 mathematics exam amid reports of paper being leaked | education | high school | Hindustan Times
Punjab education board cancels Class 12 mathematics exam amid reports of paper being leaked

Earlier in the day, PSEB had directed the concerned district education officers (DEOs) to print new question papers and distribute those among students

education Updated: Mar 20, 2018 15:28 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Teachers standing to collect the new question papers before the cancellation call came in Faridkot on Tuesday.
Teachers standing to collect the new question papers before the cancellation call came in Faridkot on Tuesday.(HT Photo)

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12 Mathematics board exam after reports came in of the paper having been being leaked.

Earlier in the day, PSEB had directed the concerned district education officers (DEOs) to print new question papers and distribute those among students. Teachers were also called from centres to collect the new question papers. But subsequently, the board decided to cancell the paper.

Punjab School Education Board secretary Hargunjit Kaur confirmed the development. “Yes, we have cancelled the exam,” Kaur said.

