Punjab TET 2019: Registration begins at pstet.net, here’s how to apply

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:49 IST

Punjab School Education Board has invited online applications for Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at, pstet.net on or before November 25, 2019.

The Punjab TET 2019 examination will be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board on behalf of State Council of Educational Research and Training on December 15, 2019.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600 for each paper. Applicants under the reserved category need to pay Rs 300 for each paper. Whereas, the application fee is exempted for the candidates who were ex-servicemen.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘New User’ tab

3.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Fill in all the required information

6.The registration id will be sent to your email address

7.Once you complete the registration process, you’ll be redirected to log in page

8.Key in your credentials and log in

9.The application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

11.Make payment

12.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.