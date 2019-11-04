e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Punjab TET 2019: Registration begins at pstet.net, here’s how to apply

The Punjab TET 2019 examination will be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board on behalf of State Council of Educational Research and Training on December 15, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:49 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab TET 2019. (Screengrab)
Punjab TET 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Punjab School Education Board has invited online applications for Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at, pstet.net on or before November 25, 2019.

The Punjab TET 2019 examination will be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board on behalf of State Council of Educational Research and Training on December 15, 2019.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600 for each paper. Applicants under the reserved category need to pay Rs 300 for each paper. Whereas, the application fee is exempted for the candidates who were ex-servicemen.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Punjab TET 2019.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘New User’ tab

3.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Fill in all the required information

6.The registration id will be sent to your email address

7.Once you complete the registration process, you’ll be redirected to log in page

8.Key in your credentials and log in

9.The application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

11.Make payment

12.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Maharashtra needs govt soon, says Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
Maharashtra needs govt soon, says Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
Odd-even in place in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal carpools to office
Odd-even in place in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal carpools to office
IndiGo says systems down across India, likely to hit airport operations
IndiGo says systems down across India, likely to hit airport operations
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
EXCLUSIVE: ‘India don’t need split captaincy’: Sourav Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE: ‘India don’t need split captaincy’: Sourav Ganguly
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News