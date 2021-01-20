IND USA
Punjab to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27

The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:42 PM IST

The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.

Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

“Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27,” Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said in a statement here.

The minister said as per the decision, Students of Classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from January 27. From February 1, Classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all school, he said.

The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.

Singla directed officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and follow the COVID-19 safety norms.

He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided and private schools.

The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.(Ht File)
