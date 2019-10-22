QS India University Rankings 2020: IIT Bombay tops again, check list here

education

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has topped the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India University Rankings 2020. This is the second time QS has published separate ranking for top institutions in India. The first edition was released in 2019, and IITB had clinched the top place on the list even then.

Six other IITs have found a place among the top ten institutions in the QS list of top Indian institutions. They are Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) at number 3, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) at number 4,Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) at number 5, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur(IITK) at number 6, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee(IITR) at number 9 and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati(IITG) at number 10.

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (at number 2), University of Hyderabad (at number 8) and University of Delhi (at number 7) are the other three Indian institutes in the top 10 list.

Compared to last year, IITD has gained one position to acquire the third rank, while the IIT Madras has fallen one place to stand at fourth place on the QS India Rankings list this year. Similarly, University of Delhi has gained one place to stand at number 7, while University of Hyderabad has lost one place to stand at number 8.

The British higher education analysts QS has ranked the higher education institutions in India on the basis eight parameters which have different weightage. The eight parameters with their weightage are academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty student ratio (20%), staff with PhD (10%), Papers per faculty (10%), citation per paper (5%), international faculty (2.5%) and international students (2.5%).

In the National Institutional Rankings Framework list 2019, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development earlier this year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category. IISc Bengaluru bagged the second place in the list, while IIT Delhi stood at the third place. The fourth, fifth and sixth spot was clinched by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. JNU, New Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spot respectively.

