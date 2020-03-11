e-paper
Home / Education / Railway Recruitment: Over 1 lakh candidates selected for Group C posts in last 3 years, says govt

Railway Recruitment: Over 1 lakh candidates selected for Group C posts in last 3 years, says govt

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said three recruitment examinations against Centralized Employment Notifications (CEN) are in process to be conducted in the coming months.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Railway Recruitment.
Railway Recruitment. (HT file)
         

Over one lakh candidates have been empanelled through the Railway Recruitment Board in the last three years, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

"During the last three years, from 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 (up to March 5), a total number of 1,47,620 candidates have been empanelled for various Group 'C' posts (including Level-1) by Railways through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs)," he said in Parliament.

“During the last three years, from 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 (up to March 5), a total number of 1,47,620 candidates have been empanelled for various Group ‘C’ posts (including Level-1) by Railways through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs),” he said in Parliament.

