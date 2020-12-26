Railways announce special trains for BPSC Prelims test aspirants

education

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:29 IST

More than 4.50 lakh candidates have registered for taking the 66th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Prelims test on Sunday across 888 examination centres across the state. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12pm to 2pm.

To ease transportation of thousands of candidates who have been allotted far flung exam centres, East Central Railway (ECR) started operation of four pairs of intercity express special and three pairs of MEMU/DEMU special trains on different routes from Saturday to help students reach inter-district destinations.

ECR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said railways commenced operation of four pairs of intercity express special trains on various routes including Patliputra to Narkatiaganj, Muzaffarpur to Narkatiaganj, Rajgir to Danapur and Dhanbad to Ranchi. Besides, MEMU/DEMU special trains between Samastipur-Katihar, Sonepur-Chhapra and Raxaul-Darbhanga during the examination period.

“ECR has agreed to reschedule departure of special trains as per examination schedule of the BPSC. Additional rakes of special passenger trains have been kept in reserve at key-points and operation will commence in case of mass gathering of examinees to absorb extra crowd,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Patna district administration has made elaborate arrangements and enforced Covid-19 safety protocols at exam centres for fair, peaceful and safe conduct of examination during pandemic. Around 20 thousand students are likely to take the exam across 77 centres in Patna.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi said, “Those with visual impairment or locomotor disability will get additional 30 minutes to complete the paper. Candidates will be allowed to carry only pens with them. Carrying gadgets like mobile, pager, Bluetooth, blade, whitener inside the exam centre is strictly prohibited.”

“Staff and examinees at exam centres must follow Covid-19 protocols. Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance is mandatory for all. Candidates will undergo frisking after thermal screening. Security personnel will wear triple layer face masks and gloves while frisking. Candidates will enter exam halls in a queue maintaining social distancing,” he added.

He further said that an adequate number of police forces have been deployed to ensure the peaceful conduct of examination and to prevent gatherings outside exam centres. Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in force within 200-meters radius of every examination centre under Patna sub division on Sunday to prevent unscrupulous elements from gathering in the prohibited areas.