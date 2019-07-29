Rajasthan BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed counselling 2019: Allotment list to release on August 1

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2019

Rajasthan BSTC counselling: Counselling result or seat allotment list of Rajasthan pre D.El.Ed (formerly known as Basic School Teaching Certificate -BSTC) will be released on August 1, 2019. BSTC had issued a revised schedule allowing the applicants to make changes in the application form till July 30.

According to the revised schedule, the counselling result will be declared on August 1, 2019.

The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on May 26 for taking admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), the result of which was declared on July 3.

After the result is declared, candidates whose seats are allotted in teacher training institute of Rajasthan will have to deposit the allotment fee and report for admission to the allotted from August 2 to August 5, 2019.

Candidates can download the allotment list from the official website bstc2019.org.

