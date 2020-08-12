e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Rajasthan governor asks universities to conduct plantation drive on Independence Day

Rajasthan governor asks universities to conduct plantation drive on Independence Day

A total of 88,151 saplings have been given to the universities for the plantation drive, a statement said on Wednesday.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the state universities to carry out plantation of saplings in their campuses after flag hoisting on the Independence Day.

A total of 88,151 saplings have been given to the universities for the plantation drive, a statement said on Wednesday.

Mishra has also asked the vice chancellors of the state universities to ensure compliance of social distancing norms and other protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor has directed the VCs to set up committees in their universities to look after the plants, according to the statement.

The University of Rajasthan in Jaipur and Mohalal Sukhadia University in Udaipur will plant 1,500 saplings each.

Similarly, other universities too will plant the saplings allotted to them by the Raj Bhawan, the statement said.

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In