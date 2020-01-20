e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Rajasthan Governor exhorts youths to play constructive role in the making of new India

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here, he said India has been known and recognised for its knowledge, wisdom, culture and values.

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday called upon the youth to come forward and play a constructive role in the making of a new India.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here, he said India has been known and recognised for its knowledge, wisdom, culture and values.

The governor said the objective of education was not only imparting knowledge but it makes people civilised.

“Education also has the objective of promoting unity and prosperity of nation,” Mishra said, adding youths should play a constructive role in the making of a new India with their knowledge and education. Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, MNIT director Prof Udaykumar R Yaragatti and others were present in the function.

