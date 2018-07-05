Rajasthan police constable admit card 2018: Here’s how to download

The admit card for Rajasthan police constable recruitment written examination 2018 is expected to be released anytime now.

According to the notification on Rajasthan police’s website on July 3, the written test is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15 and that a separate notification will be issued to intimate applicants about when to download the admit card.

The notification said applicants can get information about their exam centre from 5pm on July 4 by visiting http://recrutment2.rajasthan.gov.in/. They need to log in using their SSO ID and click on ‘Know your Centre district location’ to access the details.

The admit card for the Rajasthan police constable written exam 2018 will be released online and will not be sent to candidates by post.

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 admit card: How to download

1) Once the admit cards are released, candidates should visit the Rajasthan police’s recruitment portal at police.rajasthan.gov.in/Recruitment.aspx

2) Click on the link for ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018’

3) Log in with your SSO id and download your admit card

The information regarding the admit card will also be sent to the candidates on their registered email and mobile number.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online written test, physical test and special qualification like NCC, etc.