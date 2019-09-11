Rajasthan RBSE 10th supplementary result 2019 declared

education

The Class 10 supplementary exam results of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) was declared on Wednesday. Students who have taken the exam can check their Rajasthan Board Class 10 supplementary result on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check RBSE Class 10th supplementary result 2019

Steps to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2019:

1) Visit the official website for Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 2) Click on the link for RBSE secondary supplementary result 3) Enter roll number and submit 4) Result will be displayed on the screen 5) Download and take a print out of the RBSE Class 10 supplementary result.

The Rajasthan Board had declared the Class 10 annual examination results on June 3 in which 10,88,241 students appeared.

The pass percentage was 79.85%. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 80.35% comapared to 79.45% for boys.

Rajasthan board has already declared the Class 12 supplementary examination results.

