Home / Education / Rajasthan schools told not to charge advance fee till lockdown

Rajasthan schools told not to charge advance fee till lockdown

The Rajasthan government on Thursday barred schools in the state from taking three months’ advance fee from students till the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread is in place.

education Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
         

The Rajasthan government on Thursday barred schools in the state from taking three months’ advance fee from students till the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread is in place.

It also directed the schools to promote students, except those of classes 10 and 12, to the next standard.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decisions at a video conference with officials and state ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Govind Singh Dotasara and Subhas Garg.

He said online classes and e-learning should be arranged by schools and colleges for the continuity of education, according to the release.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said a five-member committee has been formed to decide the exam schedule of universities. Dotasara said school books have been made online while Garg told the CM that mid-semester exams in technical institutions have been conducted online and a YouTube channel has been introduced to provide e-content to students. He said over 600 lectures have been uploaded on the channel.

