Rajasthan school teacher books helicopter to return home after retirement

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:01 IST

A school teacher in Rajasthan is all set to fly back to his home from work in a helicopter on his retirement day on Saturday.

Ramesh Chand Meena has booked a chopper service for Rs 3.70 lakh to take him back to his residence in Malawali village in Alwar district from his school, which is 22km away.

“I have had a long cherished dream of taking my wife in a helicopter sojourn and hence I booked a chopper for August 31,” said Meena, a social science teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Saurai in Alwar district.

“I have taken all necessary permissions from the Collectorate and other departments and the amount for the helicopter has been paid,” he added.

The helicopter will reach the school ground at 1pm after taking off from Delhi. From there, Meena and his wife will be flown to their home.

In a similar incident on August 1, an employee of the Haryana Education Department hired a helicopter to return to his home after retiring from service.

He booked the chopper for Rs 3.5 lakh to reach his residence in Sadpura village, 2km from the government school in Neemka in Faridabad district where he worked for 40 years.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 17:52 IST