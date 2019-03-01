Rajvardhan Azad of AIIMS appointed as chairman of Bihar university commission

Bihar government on Thursday evening appointed Dr Rajvardhan Azad, former chief and professor of ophthalmology at the All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, as the chairman of the revived Bihar state university service commission, which will carry out appointment of teachers in the understaffed universities of state.

The commission was dissolved in 2007 and 10 years later in 2017 Bihar legislature passed the Bihar state university service commission Act to fill large-scale vacancies, which is hampering quality in higher education in the state. A similar move was made in 2011 also and the bill for the revival of the commission was passed from both houses of the legislature. However, it could not get the gubernatorial assent on the ground that it was a money bill.

Azad, who received the prestigious BC Roy National Award for eminent medical Teacher by Medical Council of India in 1987, will have tenure of three years from the date of notification or till the age of 72 years. The notification was issued on Thursday by the department of education.

{resident advisor to Government of India for National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB), Azad served as chairman of various bodies, including national task force on ROP (retinopathy of prematurity), All India Collegium of Ophthalmologist (AIOS), family benefit scheme- All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS), ophthalmic education committee Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmic Instrument & Appliances, Bureau of Indian Standarad, and headquarter committee All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS).

While working in Dr RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, he made numerous contributions in the field of retinal disease, more so in retinopathy. He established ROP unit along with neonatology department of AIIMS and was responsible for training many young ophthalmologist in management of ROP.

“I have devoted my entire life to teaching. I have served in various capacities and will strive to give my best to the commission for strengthening Bihar’s higher education,” he said after receiving the notification.

Azad, son of former Bihar chief minister Bhagwat Jha Azad, also contested the Lok Sabha election once in 2014 from Godda.

The appointment of Azaad finally sets the ball rolling for the commission, which will also have six other members. The selection of members is likely to be completed soon. A separate notification for the constitution of the commission was also issued with the one for the appointment of the chairman.

At present, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is vested with the power of appointment of assistant professors. BPSC had advertised 3364 vacancies in 2014. The interview process got underway in 2015 and is yet to be completed. Before that, the appointment of lecturers was made in 2003 on the basis of 1997 advertisement by the commission, which then existed.

The universities in Bihar are facing a huge vacancy, estimated to be over 7000 and still growing, This is precisely what led to the creation the commission after the matter was raised several times in the Bihar assembly. Despite recent appointments by the BPSC, several colleges and departments are running with inadequate teaching strength, with the situation worse in rural areas.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 15:17 IST