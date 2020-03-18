e-paper
Rajya Sabha passes Indian medicine, homoeopathy Bills

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Rajya Sabha. (PTI File Photo)
         

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed by voice vote the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, paving the way for setting up of two panels with the aim to provide quality homeopathy education and promote the Indian medicine system.

On the large number of amendments to the bills, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu said, “I think the Bills have largest number of amendments. Someone needs to look into it.”

Speaking on the Bills, Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik said the support that he received from MPs would motive him to work further.

“The AYUSH Ministry has two councils -- the Central Council of Homeopathy and the Central of Indian medicine. For the Indian medicine, rules were made in 1970 and for Homeopathy it was made in 1973,” he said and added, as timely amendments were not made, the education system lagged and proper Indian system of medicine could not emerge.

“After almost 50 years later, a new ministry was set up to look into the traditional medical system. We are doing our best,” he said.

Naik said many countries wanted to work with India in this regard. “Many nations are coming forward to work with us in the field of research in Ayurveda. Around 14 memoranda of understanding have been signed. In 10 foreign universities, Chairs have been provided to our professors to give lectures,” he said.

The Bills, introduced on January 7, 2019, were sent to parliamentary committees for suggestions.

Speaking on the Bills, Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) urged the government to promote yoga and naturopathy as there was no cost involved in these two alternative medicinal practices.

Jairam Ramesh (Congress) said study and research in the Indian medical science needed to be modernised.

“Science has moved on. Research keeps moving. Clinical documentation is important. My ears are open, my mind is open. I have a skeptical approach, I am not an atheist. I should point out that there are hypocrites. They sing paeans of the Indian medicine, but turn to the Western medicine, when needed,” he said.

The Bills will promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of such medical professionals accessible to all. It will also promote national health goals and encourage medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research.

