e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

RBI Recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 199 vacancies ends on October 11

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 199 vacancies at Reserve bank of India.Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, rbi.org.in on or before October 11, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:54 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Registration process RBI recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams ends on October 11, 2019. (Screengrab)
Registration process RBI recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams ends on October 11, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

The online application process for RBI recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams closes soon. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 199 vacancies at Reserve bank of India. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, rbi.org.in on or before October 11, 2019.

Important dates:

1.Online registration closes on October 11, 2019

2.Admit card for the RBI Grade B exam Phase-I is most likely to be released in October, 2019.

3.The RBI Grade B (DR) general, DEPR and DSIM exam Phase 1 will be held on November 9, 2019.

4.The RBI Grade B General Phase-II exam will be scheduled on December 1, 2019.

5.The RBI Grade B DEPR and DSIM exam Phase-II will be conducted on December 2, 2019. However, the examination date will be confirmed in the Admit card.

Vacancy:

•Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR: 20 posts

•Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM: 23 posts

•Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General: 156 posts

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 8950 as application fee. The candidates under reserved category will have to pay Rs 100 for application fee.

Here’s the direct link to the online application form.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2019,’ appearing on the home page.

3.Click on the link, ‘Online Applications,’ available on the webpage

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.If you are a new user, click on the registration now and provide all the required information

6.Once your registration number is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

7.Application form will appear on the display screen

8.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

9.Make Payment

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more information, candidates must read the official notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 11:24 IST

tags
top news
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Oct 08, 2019 11:19 IST
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 12:39 IST
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 12:36 IST
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
Oct 08, 2019 11:39 IST
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Oct 08, 2019 09:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News