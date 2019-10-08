RBI Recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 199 vacancies ends on October 11

education

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:54 IST

The online application process for RBI recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams closes soon. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 199 vacancies at Reserve bank of India. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, rbi.org.in on or before October 11, 2019.

Important dates:

1.Online registration closes on October 11, 2019

2.Admit card for the RBI Grade B exam Phase-I is most likely to be released in October, 2019.

3.The RBI Grade B (DR) general, DEPR and DSIM exam Phase 1 will be held on November 9, 2019.

4.The RBI Grade B General Phase-II exam will be scheduled on December 1, 2019.

5.The RBI Grade B DEPR and DSIM exam Phase-II will be conducted on December 2, 2019. However, the examination date will be confirmed in the Admit card.

Vacancy:

•Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR: 20 posts

•Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM: 23 posts

•Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General: 156 posts

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 8950 as application fee. The candidates under reserved category will have to pay Rs 100 for application fee.

Here’s the direct link to the online application form.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2019,’ appearing on the home page.

3.Click on the link, ‘Online Applications,’ available on the webpage

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.If you are a new user, click on the registration now and provide all the required information

6.Once your registration number is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

7.Application form will appear on the display screen

8.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

9.Make Payment

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more information, candidates must read the official notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 11:24 IST