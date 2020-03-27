RBI Recruitment 2020: 39 vacancies for consultants, specialists and analysts notified

education

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:42 IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Consultants/ Specialists/ Analyst- on contract basis on its official website. Candidates can check the notification online at rbi.org.in.

The online registration process will commence on April 9, 2020, and will conclude on April 29, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 vacancies of Consultants/ Specialists/ Analyst at RBI. Out of which, 3 vacancies are for Consultant - Applied Mathematics, one for Economist -Macroeconomic Modeling, 3 for Consultant - Applied Econometrics, one for Data Analyst / MPD, 2 for Data Analyst / (DoS-DNBS), one for Risk Analyst / (DoS- DNBS), 2 for Data Analyst / (DoR-DBR), 2 for Risk Analyst / (DEIO), 2 for IS Auditor, one for Specialist in Forensic Audit, one for Accounts Specialist, 9 for System Administrator, 5 for Project Administrator, and 6 for Network Administrator.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and PwD-Gen category need to pay an application fee of Rs 600, while candidates from the reserved category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 100. However, for the staff of RBI, applying for the enlisted positions, the payment of the registration fee is exempted.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Note: In a few newspaper advertisements, the online registration process was mentioned to be conducted from March 31, 2020, to April 17, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dates for on-line registration are rescheduled from April 09, 2020, to April 29, 2020.